Debbie A. Meyer, convicted of committing the May 1999 murder in Topeka of former Highland Park High School football star Mike Woodfin, is among Kansas prison inmates being considered for parole.

The Kansas Prisoner Review Board will hear public comments on the potential parole of any of 20 eligible inmates from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 in the Topeka Municipal Court chambers at 214 S.E. 8th, according to the prisoner review board website at https://www.doc.ks.gov/prb/public-comment-sessions/schedule.

Meyer, 55, is among inmates for whom comments are being accepted, according to a list of those inmates available on the prisoner review board website at https://www.doc.ks.gov/prb/public-comment-sessions/Hays.

Meyer will meet with the board in October, according to that site.

Meyer is a Topeka Correctional Facility inmate serving time for the intentional second-degree murder of Woodfin, whom authorities said was struck by a car and dragged more than three blocks.

Woodfin had set a city record in 1974 by rushing for 325 yards in a game. That record lasted 22 years.

Meyer also has convictions for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, both committed in 1985 in Finney County.

Corrections department records show Meyer completed programs last year in readiness, money management, family transition and introduction to cognitive science.

The prisoner review board will also hear public comments regarding any of the eligible inmates from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 in the Police and Courts building at Derby in Sedgwick County.

Comments may be emailed to KDOC_PRB_Public_Comment@ks.gov.