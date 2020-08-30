A Salina police officer is in the hospital after being shot in the foot during a police pursuit early Sunday morning.

Salina police said the pursuit began at 2:32 a.m. when an officer saw a silver 2006 Lincoln Town Car fail to stop at multiple stop signs in north Salina. After the officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, it fled. An occupant in the vehicle fired multiple gun shots at the pursuing police vehicle on N. Ninth Street near Thomas Park, with one of the rounds striking the pursuing officer in the foot.

The pursuit left the Salina city limits on N. Ninth Street and W. Pleasant Hill Road, with two officers pursuing it into Saline County.

Officers and Saline County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to set up vehicle tire-deflating devices in front of the fleeing vehicle. While setting up these devices at Halstead Road, near Interstate 70, law enforcement officers were reportedly fired upon and returned fire.

At 2:40 a.m., the fleeing vehicle left the roadway near W. Crawford and Halstead Road and crashed, with the occupants fleeing from the vehicle.

One of the occupants, a 37-year-old man from Wichita, was located hiding in a nearby field and was taken into custody.

On Sunday morning, the Salina PD, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Kansas Highway Patrol had personnel at the scene actively looking for the second suspect.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, a post on the Salina Police Department’s Facebook page said the second suspect was arrested on the Kansas Turnpike by Kansas Highway Patrol.

The police officer who was shot was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by Salina EMS. Police said he is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Salina police said KBI has been called in to take over the investigation in this case.