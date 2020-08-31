Kansas Sen. Barbara Bollier, a Democrat, brought her in-person campaign for the U.S. Senate to Hays and western Kansas on Saturday.

In Hays, Bollier participated in a campus tour of Fort Hays University with former 111th District state Rep. Eber Phelps, Linda Feldstien and Sam Allen.

This was followed by a meet and greet at the Paisley Pear Wine Bar, Bistro & Market, 1100 Main, co-owned by Hays Mayor Shaun Musil.

Bollier, a physician, talked with Musil and others about how the virus has impacted small businesses like his and ways to make sure everyone has access to affordable health care.

Bollier, whose relatives come from rural Kansas, addressed the importance of the agricultural community that is the backbone of northwest Kansas’ economy.

Other stops in western Kansas included a feedlot in Dodge City and a hospital in Garden City. She also visited Frahm Farms in Colby and conducted an agriculture roundtable. That was followed by a rural health roundtable in Quinter.