LOGAN — Gear up for the upcoming Dane G. Bales, Jr. Memorial Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 6 at the Logan Golf Course on Kansas Highway 9 just east of Logan.

Pre-registration is not required, simply show up before 11 a.m., find a spot to display your car, and sign in under the tent. Awards include People’s Choice, Entrants Choice, Carol’s Choice, and selecting the feature car for 2021’s car show.

For more information, contact Carol Bales at (785) 689-8020.

The Dane G. Bales Jr. Memorial Car Show is held in conjunction with the 42 nd Annual Logan Labor Day Celebration. Other activities for the day include Bill Forness, a Johnny Cash impersonator from St. Louis, taking the stage at 5:30 p.m. to play The Man in Black’s greatest hits.

At 7 p.m., The Innocence band from Kearney, Nebr., will play hits from a variety of genres. Delicious offerings throughout the day include grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, drinks, snow cones and kettle corn.

In the interest of public safety, this year’s Labor Day Celebration schedule has been revised to be more friendly for social distancing.

For more information, contact Shari Buss, 785-689-4846.