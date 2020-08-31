Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services in Hays will receive a $218,165 grant from Gov. Laura Kelly.

Kelly announced $7.8 million in grants for domestic violence and sexual assault programs and children’s advocacy centers in Kansas.

The nonprofit, Options, founded in 2983, provides free services in 18 counties in northwest Kansas, as well as provides a 24-hour helpline.

The award is from the 2021 State General Fund Grant Programs, and also the 2021 awards for the Federal Family Violence Prevention and Services Act grant program.

"COVID-19 has kept us in our homes more than usual, and for some households, this has worsened the forces of domestic violence and sexual assault," Kelly said. "We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect vulnerable Kansans, and I am hopeful this grant money will provide support to those who need assistance and assurances of safety the most."

The SGF Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault funds support the enhancement and expansion of sexual and domestic violence programs.

The funds are used for support services, outreach, and training for community-based programs located in large and small communities across Kansas.

These programs provide services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including emergency safe shelter, crisis helpline calls, crisis intervention, on-going counseling and support, and advocacy to help victims and survivors increase safety for themselves and their families.

The SGF CAC awards are made to initiate, enhance, or expand children’s advocacy centers. The funding supports child-focused, community-oriented programs that coordinate investigation and intervention services for abused children by bringing together professionals and agencies in a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary model.

The Federal FVPSA grant program funds community-based nonprofit domestic violence organizations. These organizations provide outreach, shelter, support groups, crisis intervention, advocacy in obtaining protection from abuse orders, court accompaniment, transportation, and prevention education in schools and communities.

The SGF grant funds also are used to leverage federal funds, including FVPSA funds, to help expand services and improve responses across the state. Without these funds, millions of federal dollars would not be available to help these vulnerable families or to increase safety in Kansas communities.