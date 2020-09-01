The Fort Hays State University Foundation recently appointed eight new members to its Board of Trustees: Jeremy Capo, Alan DeGood, Brian DeWitt, Tamra Kemper, Bobb Meckenstock, Jerry Moran, Maynard Oliverius and Bryan VonFeldt.

Jeremy Capo graduated from Fort Hays State in 2004 with a Master of Science in Physical Education and in 2002 with bachelor degrees in Leadership Studies and Physical Education. He has proven to be very successful working as director of athletics at various colleges, and he was honored with the 2018-2019 NACDA Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year Award. Currently, Capo serves as the assistant vice president at Mammoth Sports Construction and resides in Topeka with his wife, Darcie, and their three children.

Alan DeGood is retired from Trek/AEC, LLC in Wichita but continues to serve in a consulting role. He is a 1973 graduate of FHSU with a degree in geology. DeGood has received numerous awards and honors for his professional accomplishments in the oil/gas sector and is affiliated with several professional industry-specific organizations such as AAPG and KIOGA. DeGood and his wife, Dianne, split their time between Goddard and Washington state. They have two adult children.

Brian DeWitt is a 1989 graduate of FHSU. Putting his accounting degree to use, he is a CPA and partner at Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball in Hays, where he resides with his wife, Michelle, and their three daughters. DeWitt specializes in accounting, tax and business advisory services for agribusiness, small business taxation, and the oil/gas sector. DeWitt previously served on the FHSU Alumni Association Board of Directors, currently serves on the Grow Hays Board of Directors, and is a member of AICPA and KSCPA.

Tamra Kemper received her degree in Elementary Education from Fort Hays State in 1975. While at FHSU, Kemper performed in operas and was a member of the Mortar Board Senior Honor Society. She has served on the Dane G. Hansen Museum Board and has directed her church choir for 45 years. Kemper resides in Logan, which is where she spent 27 years as a special education teacher before retiring. Her husband, Marcus, and one of their three adult daughters are also graduates of FHSU.

Bobb Meckenstock is a 1976 economics and political science graduate of the University of Kansas. He has an MBA from Arizona State University’s American Graduate School of International Management. In 1987, he received his CLU designation from the American College, Bryn Mawr, Penn. Meckenstock is a Life and Qualifying Member of the Million Dollar Round Table, a 37-year member of the Top of the Table, and is involved with many charitable and philanthropic organizations. He resides in Hays, where he is president/CEO at The Meckenstock Group, Inc. He and his late wife, Shay, are the proud parents of three adult daughters.

Jerry Moran attended Fort Hays State and later the University of Kansas, where he completed a degree in economics. Following an early career as a small town banker, he received his juris doctor degree from KU in 1982. Kansans first elected Moran to the U.S. Senate in 2010. Previously, he served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Kansas’ 1st Congressional District. He and his wife, Robba, continue to live in Kansas and have two adult daughters. Senator Moran is returning to the Foundation Board of Trustees after serving previously from 1987-2019. He is also on the executive committee of the Coronado Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and is a former trustee of the Eisenhower Foundation. In addition, he is an active Lions Club member, Rotary Club member, and Sons of The American Legion member.

Maynard Oliverius received his business administration degree in 1966 from Fort Hays State. Among several other awards, Oliverius is a 1999 recipient of the FHSU Alumni Achievement award, and is a member of the Foundation’s Wooster Society. He is returning to the Foundation Board of Trustees after serving previously from 1999-2019. He is a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and is retired as President/CEO of Stormont-Vail HealthCare. Oliverius and his wife, Sarah, split their time between Topeka and Colorado Springs, and have three adult children.

Bryan VonFeldt is a 2007 and 2011 alum of FHSU with degrees in finance (banking) and an MBA. He is also a graduate of the School of Banking from SMU. In addition to playing collegiate golf at Fort Hays State, VonFeldt also served as a VIP Ambassador as an undergrad and now coaches men’s golf locally at Thomas More Prep-Marian High School in Hays. He is currently an adjunct instructor for FHSU’s Robbins Banking Institute and an instructor for Kansas/Nebraska Schools of Banking. VonFeldt is the chief financial officer/market president of Astra Bank in Hays, where he resides with his wife, Brittney, and their two children.

The current Foundation board is comprised of 59 alumni and friends of the university, with each trustee serving a four-year term. Each trustee actively participates in a variety of activities contributing to the educational and financial success of the university and the FHSU Foundation.

Foundation trustees come from a variety of education and industry backgrounds representing all five colleges at Fort Hays State University. Current trustees reside in a variety of states including Kansas, Missouri, Texas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois and Indiana. For a full list of trustees, visit https://foundation.fhsu.edu/board-of-trustees.

"I can’t thank this dedicated group of Tiger fans enough for their generosity and for their gifts of time, talent and treasure," said Jason Williby, FHSU Foundation president and CEO. "Our Board of Trustees have contributed more than $18 million to Fort Hays State University over the course of their lifetimes – more than $11 million to our current Journey campaign alone. That’s remarkable!"

The Foundation serves as the fundraising arm of FHSU. It raises and manages all funds that are entrusted to it for the benefit of various needs in support of the university and works closely with FHSU to support the university's initiatives.

To learn more about the Fort Hays State Foundation, visit http://foundation.fhsu.edu or contact the office at 785-628-5620 or foundation@fhsu.edu.