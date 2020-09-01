First Care Clinic is pleased to announce that Alicia Arias, DNP, APRN, FNP-C has joined its medical staff.

Alicia obtained her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Fort Hays State University. She is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certifications Board.

"Alicia brings with her eight years of clinical experience and serves as an assistant professor of nursing at Fort Hays State University," stated Dr. Christine Fisher, Medical Director. "Her knowledge base and clinical skills are a valuable addition to our team of medical providers."

Alicia is currently accepting new patients and welcomes patients of all ages.

"We are very excited to welcome Alicia to our staff. We look forward to her contributions as we provide patient centered healthcare and improve the health of our patients" stated Bryan Brady, CEO.

First Care Clinic welcomes all patients and accepts most major insurances including KanCare. A sliding fee scale discount is available to those who qualify based on income and family size. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call First Care Clinic at (785) 621-4990.

First Care Clinic is a federally funded community health center, providing non-emergency medical services for people of all ages, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. We provide general medical care, mental health services and general dentistry.