Ellis County had an increase of 48 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, according to the latest numbers updated by the Ellis County Health Department on Wednesday.

The county had 158 active cases as of Wednesday’s update. There have been 463 total cases with 304 recoveries and one death.

Four COVID-19 patients in the county are currently hospitalized.

As of Wednesday, there had been 4,316 tests administered for Ellis County. The percent of positives for those tests was 10.7%. The seven-day average percent of positives was at 18.9%.

The county health department updates the COVID-19 numbers of Monday, Wednesday and Friday.