Fort Hays State University’s police department will receive a donation of KN95 masks from Wichita-based Air Capital Distribution, LLC. The masks will be made available – at no cost – to at-risk individuals, at the university’s Student Health Center.

Chief Ed Howell of the Fort Hays State University Police Department learned about the availability of the masks through the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police and decided to pursue securing a supply of these masks to assist in the university’s COVID-19 response efforts.

"The Fort Hays State University Police Department is grateful for the tremendous donation of the masks. These will greatly assist the university’s COVID-19 response efforts. This is a win-win situation for those at-risk populations and really for everyone in our campus community," Howell said.