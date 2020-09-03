Core Hospitality Group, the ownership group of Hilton Garden Inn & Convention Center Hays has appointed Elinda Manges as general manager, Leigh Purdy as director of sales and marketing, and Gilbert Martinez as director of food and beverage.

The hotel is currently under construction and is scheduled to open October 2020.

With more than 12 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Elinda Mages has worked in a variety of local hotels including the old convention center at the Holiday Inn in Hays. She also has relevant experience from her time working in the wedding industry and has additional management expertise under her belt thanks to her prior role as manager for Stage. In this position, she will be responsible for all aspects of hotel operations, including guest services and satisfaction and hotel administration, in addition to overseeing marketing efforts.

"Elinda’s extensive hospitality experience will be critical to the success of Hilton Garden Inn & Convention Center in Hays," said Mitesh Patel, Owner, Core Hospitality Group. "Through her leadership, our team members will have all the tools they need to ensure guest satisfaction."

Leigh Purdy has several years of experience in the hospitality industry, including working for several different local hotels where she quickly worked her way up to Operations Manager.

Founding the Kansas Predental Consortium, where she planned several statewide conferences for predental students, gave her first taste into hosting large events. In this position, she will be responsible for leading and directing the implementation of strategic sales and marketing plans in the hotel’s continuing efforts to deliver outstanding guest service.

"With Leigh’s impressive background and years of hospitality experience, we are confident that she will guide our hotel to meet both our sales goals and the needs of our guests," said Sumit Patel, VP of Operations, Core Hospitality Group.

Prior to joining Hilton Garden Inn & Convention Center Hays, Gilbert Martinez has held several leadership roles including Executive Chef at Hereford House and Head Chef at Scotch and Sirloin, both of Wichita. He has more than 21 years of experience in the hospitality industry. In this position, he will be responsible for all aspects of food and beverage operations, including running the hotel’s The Garden Grille & Bar onsite restaurant serving daily cooked-to-order breakfast, overseeing catering services for the convention center, and directing room service operations.

"Gilbert has a remarkable background, and we are eager for the public to come try his craft cocktails and sophisticated bites. We look forward to hosting holiday themed buffets and specials, and our event catering will be sure to exceed your expectations," said Elinda Mages, General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn & Convention Center Hays.

Located at 221 W 43 rd St, Hays, KS 67601, Hilton Garden Inn & Convention Center Hays provides guests with a full complement of services and amenities including 100 guest rooms, 7,800 square feet of meeting space, complimentary WiFi throughout the hotel, a 24-hour business center, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, full cooked-to-order breakfast, handcrafted cocktails*, on-trend small plates, indoor heated saltwater pool, and guest laundry facilities that are appealing to those traveling for business or leisure. Each guestroom boasts the brand’s signature bedding featuring fresh, white duvets and crisp linens and an in-room

hospitality center with a mini fridge, microwave oven as well as a Keurig® coffee maker.

