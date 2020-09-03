EL DORADO — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and El Dorado Police Department have made three arrests in connection with the death of a man from Eureka.

About 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, KBI agents and sheriff’s deputies arrested Noah J. E. Farr, 30, of Dighton. Farr was arrested at the Lane County Sheriff's Office, then booked into the Finney County Jail.

About 5 p.m. Tuesday, a 17-year-old male from El Dorado was arrested at the El Dorado Police Department, then transported to an area juvenile facility, where he is being held. Then, about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Joseph E. Warden, 25, of El Dorado, was arrested at the El Dorado Police Department and booked into the Greenwood County Jail.

Farr, Warden and the teenage boy were each charged with felony murder, aggravated burglary, felony theft and conspiracy to commit felony theft.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, about 10:15 a.m. Aug. 19, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to do a welfare check at a home at 1607 Quincy St. in Eureka. When deputies responded, they searched the residence and discovered 78-year-old Danny Shue dead inside. Shue was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. The Greenwood County Attorney’s Office is expected to prosecute the case.