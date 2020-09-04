As of Friday, 67 more people in Ellis County were sick with COVID-19, according to the Ellis County Health Department.

There are 161 active cases, said the department’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Three people are hospitalized.

Those who have recovered now totals 268, and the county has now had 530 total cases.

There have been 4,567 tests administered, with 517 positive, giving the county an 11.3 percent of positives and a 7-day-average percent of positives of 14.6%.