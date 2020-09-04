For several years, September has been designated as Food Safety Education Month. But, in reality, food safety is important every day of every month! What are you doing to keep food safe? Many resources for safe food handling can be found at the K-State Research and Extension web site.

Of course, this year has brought challenges for everyone’s health. For Food Safety Education Month, emphasizing the importance of handwashing is key for overall health, and for food safety. One resource I had fun creating was an updated video about high-speed handwashing that works great when you have a small group of children or adults who need to wash their hands efficiently and thoroughly. I sent home participation slips with students who attended TLC Discoveries after school program this summer. I made three visits to TLC, first to practice and then to do the recording. The link to our finished product, which is a spark video, can be found on our Cottonwood Extension Facebook page. I would encourage you to take a minute and show your young children this fun technique.

As we follow the COVID19 protocol we understand the importance of frequent handwashing. Here are some key times to remember to wash your hands.

· Before, during, and after handling food

· Before eating at home or at a restaurant

· Before and after caring for someone who is ill or touching an open wound

· After using the restroom or changing a diaper

· After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

· After handling animals, animal waste or animal food

· After taking out the garbage

One final comment about handwashing relates to the hand sanitizer products that are available. They are OK to use when you do not have access to a sink, soap and paper towels. Washing with soap and water is best though.

Donna Krug is the District Director and Family & Consumer Science Agent with K-State Research & Extension – Cottonwood Extension District. You may reach her at: (620)793-1910 or dkrug@ksu.edu