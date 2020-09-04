As the Labor Day weekend approaches, Ellis County Health Department along with the area public, private, and post-secondary schools are sending an urgent reminder for residents of Ellis County. Please adhere to all mitigation measures, especially avoiding large gatherings.

The Ellis County K-12 COVID Response Group is comprised of the Ellis County Health Department, HaysMed, Fort Hays State University, NCK Tech, USD 489 Hays, USD 388 Ellis, USD 432 Victoria, Holy Family Elementary, Thomas More Prep-Marian, and St. Mary’s Catholic School.

Smart decisions this weekend and every day will assist in lowering the overall impact to Ellis County and allow all of our schools to continue with on-site learning.

Those measures are listed below.

· Do avoid large gatherings.

· Do social distance.

· Do wash your hands frequently.

· Do wear a mask if you cannot socially distance.

· Do isolate immediately if you feel ill.

· Do call your doctor for questions regarding your symptoms and testing.

· Do continue to protect yourself, your loved ones, and the community