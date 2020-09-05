WELLINGTON — Members of the Wellington Fire/EMS department were recognized Monday at the Wellington City Council meeting for their special efforts, under difficult circumstances, to resuscitate a person.

"Lifesaving commendations are not given for each time staff resuscitate a person but for calls that entail outstanding teamwork under difficult conditions," Wellington Fire/EMS Chief Tim Hay said in an email. "Performing patient resuscitation efforts in a non-hospital setting is challenging and staff did an excellent job of patient care."

Harold Parkey, Wellington assistant fire/ems chief, presented the commendation to the department’s A-shift, Sam Pacino, Mike Clark, Rebekah Murray and Tyler Weiss.

At 1:12 p.m. July 9, the staff responded to an 18-year-old man in cardiac arrest and began CPR. The CPR machine would not function on the person because of his weight so manual CPR was initiated. Medications were given and the patient was intubated.

The patient regained a pulse and transport was begun to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. During transport, the patient was being ventilated by staff. The patient once again went into cardiac arrest and CPR was started and medications given. The patient again regained a pulse.

Staff handed off the patient to Wesley staff.

"Unfortunately the patient died a few days later," Hay said.

During the presentation, Parkey said "hard work and training obviously paid off even though the outcome wasn’t what we desired for this patient."

"You people do an incredible job," Mayor Jim Valentine said. "You are extraordinary people to face these circumstances every day and I cannot be more proud of you for what you have done and what you will continue to do four our community. We need you desperately. Real heroes don’t wear capes. They wear badges. God bless you all."