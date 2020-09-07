TOPEKA — The Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) is looking for the Coolest Thing Made In Kansas. This new competition highlights the state's manufacturing industry, which employs one out of 11 Kansas workers.

Any product that is made in Kansas qualifies for the competition.

The top 16 nominated products will set the tournament-style bracket. They will compete in weekly head-to-head match ups. The products that receive the highest votes in each match up will advance to the next round, moving one step closer to winning the ultimate prize – being named the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.

The winner will be announced during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Kansas Star Casino. The top four companies will be invited to display at the summit.

Click here to nominate your favorite Kansas-made product. Nominations for the 2020 contest close on September 14 at 5:00 pm CT.

Nominate your favorite product now!

Nomination Rules

Everyone is encouraged to nominate their favorite products. There is no limit to the number of product nominations per person.

Products nominated can be from any sector of the state’s manufacturing industry.

The company does not have to be headquartered in Kansas but the product must be manufactured in a Kansas-based facility.

The product must be made using a manufacturing process.

The Kansas Manufacturing Council will review each nomination to ensure these requirements are met. If for any reason the nomination does not meet these requirements the nominator will be notified.

Companies may only have one product featured in the top eight, so only one product nomination per company is encouraged.

Winning companies are prohibited from participating in the contest for one year, while each winning product is indefinitely prohibited from being nominated again.

Companies with products nominated will be notified by the Kansas Manufacturing Council.

Voting Rules

Voting during the tournament is open to the public. A voter may vote once per day.

Nominated products will advance through a series of voting rounds.

Products receiving the highest number of votes during each voting period will advance rounds to top eight, final four, and finally the winner.

The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round.

2020 Contest Calendar

Sept. 14th: Nominations close

Sept. 15th: Announce Top 16

Sept. 16th – 21st: Voting for Top 16

Sept. 22nd: Announce Top 8

Sept. 23rd – 28th: Voting for Top 8

Sept. 29th: Announce Top 4

Sept. 30th – Oct. 5th: Voting for Top 4

Oct. 6th: Winner Announced