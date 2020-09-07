Due to the number of Hays Middle School staff and students either in isolation or quarantine, Hays Middle School will run the following schedule for the remainder of this week.

Tuesday, Sept. 8 – There will be No School for students. Teachers/Staff will report to work for training and planning purposes.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 thru Friday, Sept. 11 – Hays Middle School will be in a remote learning environment for these three days. Staff will report to work, and instruction will be delivered with students attending remotely.

All student activities and athletics WILL BE CANCELED for the week. On-Site learning will resume Monday, Sept. 14 unless notified otherwise. This decision is made in an effort to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff. The understanding and flexibility of our families and community is greatly appreciated.

USD 489 is currently working with the Ellis County Health Department in the completion of contact tracing. Close contacts will be notified today and be required to quarantine. Students and staff who are not determined to be a close contact, within six feet for greater than ten minutes, are to continue monitoring for any COVID symptoms using the screening tool on the USD 489 website — https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/845798/At_Home_Assessment.pdf.

If symptoms develop please contact the district’s COVID contact, Jessica Roe - jroe@usd489.com; 785-621-8907.