The number of new cases in Ellis County jumped 112 from Friday, according to the latest data from the Ellis County Health Department.

The number of active cases is now 223, with four people hospitalized.

The number of positive tests is 629 out of 4,929 tested, for a 13% percent of positives, and a 7-day average percent of positives of 16.8%, the health department said.

The county’s total number of cases since counting began in March is 642. The county reports new cases every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.