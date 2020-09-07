For Charles Weible, there is not a chicken, goose or duck he would call a stranger. That is a good thing for someone who has worked for 35 years at the Poultry Barn at the Kansas State Fair.

"They all have different personalities," Weible said. "They get to know you."

Growing up in Nebraska, Weible was always interested in fowl. After returning from military service, he moved to Kansas and started raising wild ducks, geese and swans in Partridge. He showed the fowl at both the Kansas and the Minnesota State Fairs.

"I mainly raised them because I liked them," Weible said.

Soon he decided to help others with their animals and started working at the fair.

"I’ve run the barn for 20 years," he said. Before that, Weible was an assistant.

Weible enjoys walking around the barn, which houses hundreds of fowl, and speaking with the animals. He must make sure all the eggs are taken away from the hens, so they don’t mess their feathers.

"If a pigeon flies in, they make a racket," Weible said. "They let you know. They communicate."

Each day, Weible arrives at the barn by 6 a.m. and checks on all the animals. He makes sure they are all fed and watered. He stays all day, checking on his turkeys, roosters and waterfowl, speaking with their owners and helping in whatever way he can. At 9 p.m. he leaves the barn, anxious to see his little ones before dark.