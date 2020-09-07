Via Christi Village, 2225 Canterbury Dr., has told its residents and their families that they have seven new positive COVID-19 cases since Sept. 3 In all, year-to-date they’ve had 29 staff test positive for the virus.

There are four new persons under investigation on staff, an email to the families said.

As for residents, there are five new cases since Sept.3, and 22 year-to-date. Currently there are 21 positive cases in the Via Christi community, the email said.

"Residents with positive tests are being isolated in a designated unit and treated in accordance with guidance from the CDC," the email said. "Those residents are cared for by designated, specially trained healthcare personnel who do not interact with other residents or units with the community."

Noe Gillespie, Hays administrator for Good Samaritan Society, reported Friday afternoon that there were new COVID-19 cases at that senior community on 2700 Canal Blvd.

"As a result of mass testing for COVID-19 at The Good Samaritan Society — Hays, one resident and two staff members have been identified as testing positive for the virus," the release said.

"Good Samaritan Society – Hays continues to take extra precautions, and is using vigorous infection control measures while also working closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment," Gillespie said. 'The health, safety and well-being of our residents, staff and the community we serve remains our top priority."