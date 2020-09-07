With paint buckets, brushes, and rollers in hand, volunteers (L-R) Linda Crawford, Laah Tucker, Arielle McLarty, and Sheri Beisner joined in the American Legion Hall Restoration Phase II project in Natoma.

Kitchen and bathroom ceilings and walls were "lifted" in bright white, while new LED light fixtures were installed by American Legion Post Commander William Workman and volunteers.

The former WWII Army Air Corp barrack for B-29 pilots was moved across country from Walker Air Base near Hays to the Natoma site decades ago.

The transformation is possible through grants from organizations, businesses, and volunteers giving credence to the American Spirit in the Kansas Heartland.