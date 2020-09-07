My name is Grace Marshall. I am currently a senior in the bachelor’s social work program at Fort Hays State University.

Through my personal and academic experiences as a college student, I have become increasingly aware of the need for a college food assistance program. In my research, I have found that a survey conducted over 43,000 college students at various schools, discovered that thirty-six percent of students on U.S. college campuses are considered "food insecure," meaning they do not get enough to eat.

Due to the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak, these numbers have increased dramatically. Now more than ever it is essential we provide college students with the basic necessities to survive. Increased funding and increased resources would drastically change the lives of countless students.

Students should never have to worry about when they are going to see their next meal. Their assignments should be the focus of their college experience, not fighting to survive. Our students are our future, it is essential that we provide them with the support they need to become successful.

These individuals are our next social workers, doctors, nurses, lawyers, teachers, etc. These individuals are on their way to change the world, and through an increased food assistance program supported by the community we can change theirs.

Grace Marshall

Hays