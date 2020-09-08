Two organizations dedicated to supporting the Hays Public Library are donating $25,000 each to the project to remodel portions of the library.

The Hays Public Library Foundation and the Friends of the Hays Public Library have committed funds to assist with the project that will repurpose areas on the first and second floors to make better use of the space for patrons and staff. The project is currently underway and is scheduled to be complete in January.

The Friends of the Hays Public Library are volunteers dedicated to making the library’s services the best possible. The diverse group of individuals promotes the growth, development, and greatest possible use of the Hays Public Library to meet community needs. That is why every penny spent at the Friends bookstore or given in donation at a Friends’ event is put back into the library. For more information on the Friends of the Library, go to hayslibrary.org/friends.

The Hays Public Library Foundation was established in 2001 to facilitate the Library’s partnership with the community and to promote the library’s goals and needs to the community. The Foundation serves as a source for funding emergent and unexpected needs and events associated with the library. The Foundation’s first project raised $700,000 in private donations for the Carnegie Library replica exterior of the remodeled and expanded Hays Public Library. More information about the Foundation can be found at hayslibrary.org/foundation.

You can find out more about the library remodel at hayslibrary.org/remodel.