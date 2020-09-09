This fall, Harvey County Research and Extension is offering a ten part zoom series on Small Acre Agriculture.

Sessions will be 7 p.m. every other Thursday night starting Oct. 7.

We are going to cover most issues that small acre farms deal with in this area including pasture, land-lease, livestock and many more.

Please watch our e-mails and social media posts for more information. If you have any questions about it, you can call my office at (316) 284-6930.

— Ryan Flaming is a Kansas State Research and Extension Agent for Harvey County. Agriculture is his specialty. He can be reached at 316-284-6930.