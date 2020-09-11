Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas reported Friday afternoon that a long-time resident of one of its living facilities has died of COVID-19.

DSNWK, which serves the developmentally disabled, said in a press release that it has a cluster of eight cases in a residence, with one staff and seven residents testing positive for COVID-19.

The death is one of two new COVID-19 deaths in Ellis County, according to the Ellis County Health Department’s COVID-19 data dashboard on its web site.

"DSNWK following the guidance of ECHD and KDHE has taken every measure to mitigate this cluster," the press release said. "All remaining affected individuals are in stable condition and isolated to their respective living quarters or private residence."

The release said DSNWK continues to follow clear protocols to maintain a healthy and clean environment.

"These protocols include limiting access to service settings; routine temperature and health status checks for staff and residents; use of masks and other PPE; frequent hand washing and prevention steps," said the release. "DSNWK and the Ellis County Health Department have worked diligently to ensure the safety of the DSNWK family."

The Ellis County Health Department has notified anyone that is impacted by this current cluster, the release said.

Friday the health department reported two new deaths. Previously the county had recorded one death from the virus since counting began in March.

The department updates the COVID-19 numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Today’s numbers showed one of the smallest increases in weeks, with 15 new active cases.

The county now has 219 active cases. There are three people hospitalized.

So far, 452 people have recovered. Including 13 probable cases counted by Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the county has now had a total of 674 cases.

The county has 12.6% of positives and a 7-day average percent of positives of 14.7%, the health department reported.