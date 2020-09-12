Twenty-five distance runners and walkers took advantage of near-perfect conditions to participate in the first annual Mac 10 road race in Hays on Labor Day morning. The 10-mile race was organized to honor Hays’ local running legend, Bob McAnany, a former FHSU All-American and long-time leader of the Hays Area Road Runners (HARR). McAnany, better known to his many friends as "Mac," is a physical therapist assistant at Hays Med.

The out-and-back course started inside FHSU’s Lewis Field Stadium with the turn-around at the north end of the US 183 Bypass just short of I-70. Participants ranged in age from 23 to 73. Brett Meyer (23) of Scott City was the top finisher with a time of 54 minutes, 46 seconds. The top female finisher was Heidi Pearson of Richmondville, NY with a time of 1 hour, 21 minutes, and 3 seconds. Armin Kelly (73), retired veterinarian from Plainville, was the oldest finisher with a time of 1 hour, 47 minutes, and 42 seconds. McAnany (63) finished the course in 1 hour, 30 minutes, and 23 seconds.

In keeping with cherished tradition, Mac and many of his friends and fellow runners capped the morning with beer and conversation in Hays’ Frontier Park. Thanks go to Dennis Weber, former FHSU track coach and owner of Heartland Timing, for organizing and timing the race.