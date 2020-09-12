One of the best ways to keep your body and mind functioning at their best is to exercise. Regular participation in strengthening exercises can help you build muscle and increase bone density, which prevents frailty and osteoporosis.

Stay Strong, Stay Healthy is an 8-week strengthening exercise program that meets twice a week for 1-hour. A class is scheduled to start September 22nd, in Ellis at the old High School Gym. Participants will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 – 11 am until November 12th . Before participating in the class, members must complete a consent form and a questionnaire about their health status. A physician authorization form may be required. The cost is $20.00 for all 16 sessions. No special clothes or equipment needed.

Each hour-long class includes:

· Warm-up exercises

· Easy strengthening exercises, with or without weights

· Cool-down stretches

During the program, you will learn exercises to improve strength, balance, and flexibility. The program’s goal is to improve your health and quality of life.

This class is in cooperation with the Ellis Recreation Commission. Contact Berny Unruh at the Extension Office 785-628-9430 if there are further questions.

Berny Unruh is the Family and Community Wellness Agent for the Cottonwood Extension District. She is at 785-628-9430 or bunruh@ksu.edu.