Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas is excited to announce that the Esther McMurtrie Memorial Golf Tournament scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25, is at full capacity.

The tournament will be held at the Ellis Golf Club in Ellis.

Members of the community that are still wanting to get involved are encouraged to sponsor a hole or donate in whatever way they feel appropriate.

The proceeds of this event will improve group homes in Hays by providing funds to complete necessary remodels and upgrades.

DSNWK is grateful for the generosity and support of the community for this special event.