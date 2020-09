The Ellis County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county has 162 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday’s updated numbers. There are eight active hospitalizations.

There have been 713 total cases in the county since COVID-19 reporting began, with 548 recoveries and three deaths.

In Ellis County, 5,423 tests have been administered with 700 positive tests for a 12.7% of positive rate.