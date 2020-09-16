Even though the school year started just last week, the Basehor-Linwood High School principal is already planning for graduation.

The high school principal has been in communication with officials with Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas, about having the graduation ceremony at that location, according to Ashley Razak, communications coordinator for the school district.

The venue for graduation was discussed Monday during a meeting of the Basehor-Linwood Board of Education.

In the past, graduation ceremonies have taken place in the gymnasium at Basehor-Linwood High School. But graduation plans were disrupted this past spring when the governor ordered schools across the state to close in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The school district ended up having a late graduation ceremony in July for members of the class of 2020. That ceremony took place at Children’s Mercy Park, which allowed for greater social distancing.

Children’s Mercy Park is the home stadium for the Sporting Kansas City soccer team.

Razak believes Basehor-Linwood High School Principal Jarred Fuhrman is trying to reserve Children’s Mercy Park for May 20. This is the date that previously was chosen for the graduation of the class of 2021.

"So it’s likely we’ll have graduation there (Children’s Mercy Park), but nothing has been decided," Razak said.

Classes for the 2020-2021 school year began Sept. 8 in the Basehor-Linwood school district.

