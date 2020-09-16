Hutchinson High School senior William Jackson is a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship competition.

Will, 17, the son of Kory and Amanda Jackson, brings the number of district students to receive the honor to 58 since 1981. Both of his parents are HHS alumni.

In addition to being named a National Merit semifinalist, Jackson also scored a perfect 36 on his ACT test. Only 1,598 of 1.92 million students for the class of 2021 who took the test earned a perfect score.

The National Merit Scholarship Program honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability. To qualify, students had to take the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. More than 1.5 million juniors took the test last fall from about 21,000 high schools nationwide.

Out of the 1.5 million students who took the test, approximately 16,000 semifinalists were named.

"I am super excited," Will said. "It’s an honor."

Hoping to major in chemistry, Will is looking at colleges in Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois. The oldest of four, Will said he is excited to broaden his horizons.

After college, Will hopes to research and develop pharmaceuticals. But for now, he continues to play tennis, participate in Scholar’s Bowl, sing in the choir and perform on stage.

Will will be honored later in the year for his perfect ACT score.

Of the 16,000 semifinalists, 15,000 are expected to become finalists. The finalists, in turn, are eligible for Merit Scholarship Awards next spring.