The Chamber in Hays, Kansas is having an online Click Bid auction sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless in conjunction with the 11th Annual Chamber Golf Tournament. Items in the auction include gift baskets from local businesses, gift certificates for food, rounds of golf, dry cleaning, wet/dry vac, and more! There are also fun finds like a handmade afghan, canvas prints signed by the photographer, beer from a local brewery, advertising packages, etc.

Check it out at https://cbo.io/bidapp/index.php?slug=hacc.

Anyone 21 years and older can bid. Sign up now to get some early Christmas shopping done, or just buy something nice for yourself. You can stop by The Chamber office at 2700 Vine to view the items now through Thursday, 5:30 pm. Bidding is now open and closes at 10:00 pm on Friday, September 18th.

The Chamber is also having a raffle for a "His and Hers Beer and Wine Fridge". The wine fridge is stocked with 19 bottles of wine and the beer fridge is packed with 60 cans/bottles of beer locally brews. You can buy tickets online via Click Bid or stop by The Chamber office to purchase them. They are $20 each or three tickets for $50. The drawing for the fridges will be held at the conclusion of the golf tournament. Winner need not be present to win and takes both fridges and contents!

