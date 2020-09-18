Each year, Texas Longhorns become more and more popular. The breed, whose horns can run more than 100 inches wide, can acclimate to a variety of climates.

According to the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America, more than half a million longhorns roam all 50 states, with the largest number residing in Oklahoma and Texas. Ranchers in Australia, Belgium, France and Germany also raise this breed.

"They are definitely gaining in popularity," said Myra Basham, a spokeswoman for the TLBAA. "Our membership has gone up."

Janet Gleason, of Big Valley Longhorns in Stafford County, is one of more than 80 ranchers in the Sunflower State who raise this distinguished breed. There are more than 4,000 association members nationwide. Gleason not only competes in the TLBAA events, she also sells and breeds her stock.

Gleason used to raise horses, but 15 years ago, she and her husband Pat, who runs a cow/calf operation, decided to buy a Texas Longhorn steer.

"We liked him so much, we decided to get more," Gleason said. "Of course, like rabbits, they populate."

Pretty quickly, Gleason increased her herd to a little more than 100.

"I try to keep the herd where it’s manageable," she said. "They’re an interesting animal."

Like many other Texas Longhorn ranchers, Gleason cares deeply for each animal and knows each by name. Although they are a gentle breed, one must always watch out for their horns, which with the shake of their head can cause severe damage.

Although the Kansas State Fair does not have a category for showing this breed, the State Fairs of Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming do. Because of their long horns, the animal must be housed in a different pen than other cattle. Many states, however, shy away from this animal.

"There are people who are still very afraid to be around the horns," Basham said.

Along with having a pleasant disposition and a hearty constitution, the animals are known to have leaner meat and usually easier births. They also graze on growth that many other cattle turn their noses up at.

With more than 100 cattle, Gleason has a variety of colors and horn types, from handlebars to twists to straight horns. Currently, she does not have any animals with corkscrew horns, although other breeders do. Gleason does not use artificial insemination, preferring to have a bull roam her pastures.

As for horns, steer grow longer horns than cows and bulls, but bull horns are thicker. Guinness World Records recorded a more than 10-foot rack from tip to tip on an Alabama steer. Next month, the TLBAA is having their annual Horn Showcase event in Lawton, Okla., from Oct. 1-3. For more information, call 817-625-6241.

"If I was younger," Gleason said. "I’d be up on one (riding) right now riding it."

Longhorns grazed the prairie for decades. During the early part of the last century, the breed was almost extinct. In 1927, the U.S. government helped preserve the Texas Longhorn.

"They were originally from decedents of Spanish cattle," Basham said. "They would have come up through Mexico."

The animals are usually calm, cool and collected. But, like with any cattle, one must be observant. Gleason attributes her success with the longhorns to her patience, common sense and respect for them.

"My husband prefers commercial," Gleason said. "But I would rather have my little slice of heaven (with longhorns)."