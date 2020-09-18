After a two-month investigation involving the Bloomfield Township Police Department in Michigan and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office — Computer Crimes Unit in Michigan, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office along with the assistance of the Ellis Police Department executed a residential search warrant at 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the 700 block of Jefferson St. in Ellis.

Law enforcement officers sought evidence of sexual exploitation of a child and seized multiple computer systems, cellular devices and digital media.

Police also arrested a 48-year-old Ellis resident in connection to the investigation and later booked that person into the Ellis County Jail.

Suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This is an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time.