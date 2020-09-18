The Homecoming Committee at Fort Hays State University announced Friday the schedule for the 2020 homecoming celebration. In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, "Homecoming@Home" will be the theme for this year. To lessen the potential spread of the virus in our community, this year’s homecoming celebration will feature more alternative and digital programming.

Homecoming 2020 begins the week of Sept. 28, and featured programs on each day include:

Monday, Sept. 28 - Alumni Association Homecoming@Home Virtual 5K Run/Walk begins.

Wednesday, Sept. 30 – The Chamber is excited to welcome back all FHSU alumni! Visit us at the Hays Welcome Center located at 2700 Vine Street to pick up a 2020 Community Guide that is filled with wonderful ideas for how to get the most out of your Hays experience this week.

Thursday, Oct. 1 – FHSU’s Forsyth Library Virtual Event: Show-and-Tell with the University Archives on Facebook Live @FHSULibrary at 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2 – Virtual groundbreaking ceremony of the Fischli-Wills Center for Student Success at 10:00AM with the Hays Chamber and the FHSU Foundation.

Saturday, Oct. 3 – Tiger Alumni & Friends Campus 5K Run/Walk, Robbins Center, 8 a.m. registration and race starts at 8:30.

Sunday, Oct. 4 – Final day for Alumni Association Homecoming@Home Virtual 5K Run/Walk

Fort Hays State University and the Homecoming Committee have made the decision to cancel the traditional FHSU Homecoming Parade that would typically take place on Saturday before the Homecoming football game. The Homecoming Committee and the university community look forward to the possible return of this time-honored FHSU Homecoming event next year. For additional details about the Homecoming schedule please visit https://fhsu.edu/homecoming/.

Alumni Association Homecoming events

The FHSU Alumni Association will offer a variety of activities for alumni, students, and friends, including two in-person events – the annual golf tournament and campus 5K run/walk. Alumni award recipients will be recognized in a series of Zoom interview sessions and an online awards celebration. While traditional reunion events on campus have been postponed until Homecoming 2021, members of the Class of 1970, Delta Zeta sorority, football teams, marching band, cheer squad, and Tiger Debs will have the opportunity to connect online by participating in a first-ever Homecoming@Home Virtual Reunion.

University football fans will be in for a treat this Homecoming. Although there won’t be a live Tiger game to attend, they have the opportunity to experience two exciting contests from the past. The 2017 Tiger victory over Northwest Missouri State University will be replayed on YouTube along with new commentary by the voice of the Tigers, Gerard Wellbrock, and Coach Chris Brown. The video will appear on the FHSU Alumni YouTube page at 7 p.m. and will only be available through Oct. 12, 2020. For more details and to register, visit goforthaysstate.com/homecoming.

Earlier in the day, a rebroadcast of another Tiger classic – a last-minute victory over nationally ranked Emporia State University in 2015 – can be heard on KJLS Radio. That is part of an 11-game slate by Eagle Radio for fans to reminisce about some of the biggest moments and games from the past. Game time is 2 p.m. Local listeners can tune in to Mix 103.3 FM or listeners outside the Hays area can go online at https://streamdb7web.securenetsystems.net/cirrusencore/index.cfm?stationCallSign=KJLS.

For more information about Homecoming@Home, contact Heidi Pearson at 785-628-4664 or at hmpearson@fhsu.edu.