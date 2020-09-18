Like many organizations this year, the Volga German Centennial Association and organizers of Oktoberfest Hays have had to make adjustments. The 2020 Oktoberfest Hays REVISION plan replaces the traditional event in Municipal Park with smaller events at local restaurants.

As each restaurant will have limited capacity, Oktoberfest fans are encouraged to join in virtually via Facebook Live and participate by supporting these restaurants throughout the entire month of October.

Event organizers’ goal for 2020 is to still offer the community a way to celebrate German traditions, but without the large crowds. Each participating restaurant will offer a special German menu item or an Oktoberfest-themed beer. Defiance Brewing Co. brewed a German Hefeweizen beer for the occasion, called "Hayzenbraü," which will be available at multiple locations. In addition, these restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to a local nonprofit organization in hopes to offset those organization’s fundraising losses incurred this year.

All restaurants are responsible for abiding by city ordinances that require masks, occupant capacity requirements, and social distancing.

Oktoberfest Punch Cards will be on hand at participating restaurants. When customers purchase food (dine in or to go) at these locations through October 31, 2020 they will receive a punch. Once a card is filled, customers can fill in their contact information on the back of the card, and drop it into one of the boxes at any of the participating sponsor locations for a chance to win Oktoberfest prizes.

2020 Oktoberfest Hays REVISION schedule:

September 26: Defiance Brewing Co. @ 4 p.m. - Tapping of the Keg "Hayzenbraü". Including: The Local Food Truck, Stein Holding Contest, Beer Puppeteer Contest, Official Oktoberfest Hays Merchandise and Mugs for sale.

September 28: Thirsty’s Brew Pub and Grill @ 6 p.m. - First pour "Hayzenbraü". Including: Stein Holding Contest, Official Oktoberfest Hays Merchandise and Mugs for sale.

September 29: Old Chicago @ 6 p.m. - First Pour "Hayzenbraü". Including: Stein Holding Contest, Beer Puppeteer Contest, Official Oktoberfest Hays Merchandise and Mugs for sale.

September 30: Gutch’s Bar and Grill @ 6 p.m. - First Pour "Hayzenbraü". Including: Stein Holding Contest, Official Oktoberfest Hays Merchandise and Mugs for sale.

October 1: The Golden Q @ 6 p.m. - First pour "Hayzenbraü". Including: Stein Holding Contest, Beer Puppeteer Contest, Official Oktoberfest Hays Merchandise and Mugs for sale.

October 2: Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Co. @ 11 a.m. - First pour "Victor E. Lager". Including: Official Oktoberfest Hays Merchandise and Mugs for sale.

Sake2Me Sushi Rolls: No live event, but will have the "Hayzenbraü" beer. Official Oktoberfest Hays Merchandise and Mugs for sale. (Note: Sake2Me’s new location is 803 Fort St.)

Other activities include a Coloring Contest for kids and the German Market. Rules for the coloring contest can be found at www.oktoberfesthays.com/coloringcontest. Entries must be submitted online by October 31. Prizes will be awarded for the top three entries. First prize will be a 15’ X 15’ inflatable for the day donated by Grand True Value Rental.

Coloring sheets can be picked up at the following locations: Defiance Brewing Co.; Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Co.; Gutch’s Bar & Grill; Sake2Me Sushi Rolls; The Golden Q; Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill; and Old Chicago.

The German Market is a partnership of Downtown Hays Development Corporation (DHDC) and Oktoberfest. It will take place 7:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3 at the Downtown Pavilion at 10th and Main Streets. The Downtown Market offers fresh produce, farm-fresh meats, jellies and jams, handmade items, and more. For this special market, vendors are invited to bring German-themed foods and items for purchase. Vendors and nonprofits who normally sell in the park are highly encouraged to attend. Vendor spaces at the German Market are $25. Potential vendors should contact DHDC at 785-621-4171.

Some of the generous sponsors making this year’s events possible include John’s Fencing, Gella's Diner and Lb. Brewing Company, Heartland Building Center, Midwest Energy, Taco Grande, The Uptown Fox, Tiger Burger, Big D’s Rent All, Commercial Builders, Northwestern Printers, and Enersys.

For details and updates, visit oktoberfesthays.com or the Oktoberfest Hays Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OktoberfestHays.