The United Way of Ellis County announces the opening of the 2021 CARE Council application process. Any 501(c)(3) that provides services in Ellis County is eligible to apply. The services must meet one of the three criteria of education, health, and financial stability.

The CARE Council is made up of 12 community volunteers who review the applications to determine funding for the United Way of Ellis County, City of Hays Social Service Funds and Alcohol Tax Funds, and Ellis County Alcohol Tax Funds.

There will be a Zoom meeting for those interested in applying for funding on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to learn about the online application process. If you would like to attend the Zoom meeting please email the United Way at uweced@ruraltel.net to receive an invitation link to the meeting. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on November 23rd, 2020.

For questions, please contact Erica Berges, Executive Director, at 785-628-8281.