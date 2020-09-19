One person suffered minor burns in a Leavenworth house fire, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 12:46 a.m. Friday at a single-story house in the 900 block of Limit Street.

Four people were in the home at the time the fire started. But they were able to get out of the house before firefighters arrived, according to Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks.

Smoke could be seen coming from the house when firefighters arrived.

"They were able to control it pretty quickly," Brooks said.

He said the fire was extinguished in less than 10 minutes.

Brooks said the fire appeared to have started in a bedroom. The fire is believed to have been caused by an unattended candle.

Firefighters estimated the fire resulted in about $50,000 in damage to the house and its contents.

Brooks said the person who suffered burns went to the hospital in a private vehicle to be checked out.

The American Red Cross assisted the residents with temporary housing.

Brooks recommends people avoid using candles because of their potential fire danger.