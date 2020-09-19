Retiring & Hiring

Three longtime state of Kansas employees and Kansas Public Employees Retirement System staff members are set to retire this month. Renae Forque, deputy benefits officer, retired Sept. 4 after nearly 30 years working for the state of Kansas. She came to KPERS in 1991 as a public service executive. Forque served in several roles before her promotion to deputy benefits officer in 2007. Julie Bevitt, benefits analyst, also retired Sept. 4. She started at KPERS in August 2018 but began her career in public service in 1989, serving the Department of Revenue, the Department of Agriculture and the Kansas Highway Patrol over the past 30 years. Curt Rasmusson, senior auditor, plans to retire Sept. 25. He joined KPERS in August 2015 but has worked with many state agencies over the past 35 years, including the Department of Revenue and the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.

Blaise Mesa has joined The Topeka Capital-Journal as the newspaper’s local government reporter. Originally from the suburbs of Chicago, Mesa studied journalism at Columbia College Chicago, where he served as co-editor-in-chief and executive producer at his campus newspaper. Before moving to Topeka, Mesa interned with the ABC7 Chicago investigative team. Through those experiences Mesa fell in love with journalism and its ability to drive change. Mesa can be found on Twitter @Blaise_Mesa. His email is bmesa@gannett.com.

Appointments

Jeffrey R. Noordhoek, of Lincoln, Neb., has been elected to the board of directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka, a wholesale bank that serves as a source of credit for member financial institutions in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Noordhoek will serve on the board’s audit and operations committees. Noordhoek is currently CEO of Nelnet, a loan services company. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska and Boston University. Previously, Noordhoek served as president of Nelnet; senior vice president of National Education Loan Network, Inc., a subsidiary of Nelnet; and as vice president of Nelnet’s predecessor, Union Financial Services, Inc. Before joining Nelnet, he worked for seven years in various capacities for State Street Capital Corporation. He is an active member of the Young President’s Organization. Noordhoek also serves on the boards of directors for the Cornhusker Council of Boy Scouts of America and the Lincoln Community Foundation.

Michael J. Ruffin has been appointed AT&T’s director of external affairs for the state of Kansas. In this role, Ruffin will work closely with community leaders, policymakers, employees, business leaders and customers to fulfill AT&T’s objective to inspire human progress through the power of communication and entertainment. Ruffin comes to Kansas from Louisiana, where he served as the regional director for AT&T in southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans and the surrounding areas. Ruffin has a mix of private and public-sector experience, previously working for Caesars Entertainment, as well as holding a series of roles in the New Orleans Mayor’s office. His background includes experience in operations, workforce development and strategic planning.

Awards, Honors & Recognition

Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics was recently awarded a bronze level certification by the Kansas Infant Death and SIDS Network for the clinic’s commitment to best practices and education on infant sleep. The Safe Sleep Star Program, through which the certification was awarded, was created by the Kansas Infant Death and SIDS Network — a Kansas-based organization dedicated to reducing the risk of infant deaths by providing supportive services, community education, professional training and by supporting associated research. Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics was also recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and providing training programs for caregivers, staff and the community.

Topeka business coach Anthony Blanco was recently named Global Employee Business Coach of The Year by ActionCOACH Business Coaching during their annual gala. Blanco has been a business coach and business owner in Topeka for more than 20 years, and he has been part of the ActionCOACH Topeka franchise for almost four years. He and Earl Kemper, ActionCOACH Topeka owner and master coach, train clients under the umbrella of the Premier Advisory Group, located at 100 S. Kansas Ave.

Nine Kansas Department of Transportation employees from the greater Topeka area will celebrate service anniversaries in October. Michael Hays, senior equipment operator, and Gary Farlow, engineering technician specialist, will each celebrate 40 years with KDOT. Charlotte Fitzgerald, engineering technician specialist, celebrates 30 years with KDOT. Terry Blackwell, environmental associate; Kurt Daniels and David Howard, both right of way property appraiser supervisors; and Leann Oblander, management analyst, will each celebrate 20 years with KDOT. And Michael Degand III, senior engineering technician, and Susan Hageman, staff development specialist, each celebrate 10 years with KDOT.