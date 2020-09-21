The Heartland Community Foundation, which serves Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties, is accepting applications for fall grants. Online applications open September 15 and are due Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Last fall, the foundation awarded Redbud Village in Plainville funding to update their dining facilities. This provided a comfortable atmosphere for residents, staff and guests.

"Our residents look forward to inviting their family to see the new furniture and enjoy a meal. Without the help of the foundation, our residents would still be using the old restaurant style tables, that were loose, chipped and unsightly," said grantee Megan Zahn.

This year, over $190,000 is available to charitable projects in Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties, with more than $50,000 available per county. This cycle will fund local community projects that meet one or more of the following criteria:

— Projects focused on improving quality of life.

— Projects that support the public health of Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties.

— Projects supporting education, health care, community social services and security, conservation and environment, arts and culture, and community beautification.

Funding for the fall grant cycle is provided by the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, the Heartland Healthy Living Fund and the Kansas Health Foundation, the Heartland Area Action Fund, the Ellis County Legacy Fund, the Rooks County Legacy Fund, and the Trego County Legacy Fund.

Grants are limited to projects in Ellis, Rooks and Trego counties and will be awarded through a competitive application process. Nonprofit organizations, including government and public entities, educational institutions and churches, are encouraged to apply. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on November 15.

Complete funding criteria and the grant application are available at https://bit.ly/33RdMMg

For more information, contact Sandy Jacobs, executive director, at 785-621-4090.