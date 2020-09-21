Fundraising is underway for the "A Community Thrives Challenge," a national campaign sponsored by Gannett Media Corp. to support local nonprofits.

Nine Kansas nonprofits are participating in the initiative. A Community Thrives encourages Kansans to donate to those nonprofits through their Mightycause donation pages so that those organizations have a shot at securing grant funds provided by The Gannett Foundation.

The nonprofits will receive all funds raised through their donation pages but must raise a certain amount to be considered for a number of foundation grants ranging from $2,500 to $100,000.

Nonprofits in "Tier 1," those that have an annual operating budget of less than $500,000, must raise at least $3,000 to be considered for some grants. And nonprofits in "Tier 2," those that have an annual operating budget greater than $500,000, must raise at least $6,000 to be considered for some of the grants.

Fundraising began Monday and runs through Oct. 16. Eligible donations to nonprofits must be $5 or greater and must be made online through their Mightycause donation pages.

These are the participating nonprofits in Kansas seeking donations through the program:

• Agape Resource Center Inc., 3312 Woodside Drive in North Newton, is seeking donations for its "Help Needy" project. The resource center is a Tier 1 organization that has a mission of feeding and clothing the needy. To donate to the Agape Resource Center, visit acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/Agape-Resource-Center.

• Butler County Homeless Initiative, 202 N. Taylor St. in El Dorado, is seeking donations to provide personal protective equipment at its homeless shelter. The homeless initiative is a Tier 1 organization that has a mission of providing food and shelter to those in need. To donate to the Butler County Homeless Initiative, visit acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Butler-County-Homeless-Initiative.

• Central Kansas Conservancy Inc., 111 E. Marlin St. Suite 215 in McPherson, is seeking donations for its Meadowlark Trail. The conservancy is a Tier 1 organization that aims to promote appreciation for central Kansas’ natural landscape, wildlife, history and culture. To donate to the Central Kansas Conservancy, visit acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/Central-Kansas-Conservancy.

• Friends of Historic Topeka Cemetery, 1601 S.E. 10th Ave. in Topeka, is seeking donations for its "A Lasting Legacy" project, which will help the organization continue its mission of preserving the cemetery’s grounds and buildings and promoting local history. This is a Tier 1 organization. To donate to Friends of Historic Topeka Cemetery, visit acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Friends-Of-Historic-Topeka-Cemetery.

• Historic Jayhawk Theatre Inc., 720 S.W. Jackson St. in Topeka, is seeking donations for its "Jayhawk Theatre LIVE! Creative and Safe through COVID" project. This a Tier 1 organization with a mission of preserving, restoring, operating and maintaining the historic Jayhawk Theatre. To donate to Historic Jayhawk Theatre Inc., visit acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Historic-Jayhawk-Theatre.

• IBSA Inc., 107 S.W. 6th Ave. Suite 1 in Topeka, is seeking donations for its "Streets University Youth Enterprise Development Project." IBSA is a Tier 1 organization whose mission is to assist low- and moderate-income individuals with programs and services that help them reach self-sufficiency. To donate to IBSA Inc., visit acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Ibsa.

• Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Inc., 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. in Topeka, is seeking donations for its "Save Our Museum" effort. The discovery center is a Tier 2 organization whose mission is to enhance the lives of children and enrich the communities it serves. To donate to the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, visit acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Kansas-Childrens-Discovery-Center.

• Topeka Performing Arts Center Inc., 214 S.E. 8th St. in Topeka, is seeking donations for its "Raise the Curtains at TPAC" project. TPAC is a Tier 2 organization whose mission is to foster the performing arts through excellence in programming. To donate to the Topeka Performing Arts Center, visit acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Topeka-Performing-Arts-Center.

• Trinity Heights Respite Care, 1200 Boyd Ave. in Newton, is seeking donations to offset the organization’s operating expenses during the pandemic. Trinity Heights Respite Care is a Tier 1 organization that serves families who have children with special needs. To donate to the organization visit acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Trinity-Heights-Respite-Care.

To learn more about the A Community Thrives Challenge, visit acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/giving-events/act20/home.