WICHITA — This year, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland recognized the decades of service to the Girl Scout movement by Russell resident Edie McQuade with the Juliette Gordon Low Lifetime Achievement Award.

McQuade’s dedication to living the Girl Scout Promise and Law contributed to her receiving this prestigious award.

As the highest volunteer award available at Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, the Juliette Gordon Low Lifetime Achievement Award honors women who live the Girl Scout mission and embody the principles of the organization’s founder, Juliette Gordon Low.

Recipients have contributed in a significant and unique way to Girl Scouting within the council, leaving a continued impact on girls and adults, and exemplifying the Girl Scout Promise and Law.

Over the years, McQuade has served in a number of roles including Product Program Manager for several troops, planned numerous activities for Girl Scouts in Russell, led five counties as a Service Unit Manager for multiple years, contributed to her service unit’s finance committee, and acted as community coordinator.

McQuade is a charter member of the Juliette’s Pearls Leadership Society in 2014. Her past contributions have also earned McQuade several other Girl Scout recognitions.

"The more I worked with the girls, the more fun it was to see the look on their faces as they master a skill, or "get" what it is we are trying to learn. I first started out as a leader so that my daughter, Beth, would have a great experience in Girl Scouts," McQuade said. "The effort one puts in as a leader is so worth it. You get back as much, or more than you give. It has always been a team effort, and it was the great support on many other leaders that kept me coming back year after year. Then in turn, I tried to mentor new leaders. Girl Scouts is a great organization for girls to explore their world."

To learn more about Girl Scout volunteers and the Juliette Gordon Low Lifetime Achievement Award, visit www.kansasgirlscouts.org.