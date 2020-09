Saline County has reported two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the county’s total of deaths from the disease to 11.

In Monday’s release, the county announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified since Friday, bringing the county’s total to 662, with 174 active and 477 recovered.

The county also said Salina Regional Health Center has a total of nine hospitalizations, but those do not reflect on Saline County’s totals.