With the start of a new year comes new faces. NCKTC is pleased to announce the new hires for the 2020-2021 academic year. Many additions to the NCKTC family have been welcomed into the fold.

Liz Fixsen, Assistant to President Burks and Board Clerk, is originally from Nebraska, with a Bachelor of Science in both Criminal Justice and General Studies from Fort Hays State University. Fixen also holds an Associates in Intelligence Studies & Technology (CCAF).

Brandon Jacobs, Department Chair, Instructor of Carpentry/Cabinetmaking, is originally from Gorham, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology from FHSU. Jacobs brings many years of experience in carpentry and draftsman knowledge to the Hays Campus. Jacobs hold’s many certifications, and has traveled to India and Africa for concrete casting and building erections. His wealth of knowledge in the field will be well received by the students.

Alyssa Lombardi, Admissions Counselor, comes to us from the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. Lombardi earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Clinical Concentration along with her Master of Science in Counseling and College Student Development with a track in Intercollegiate Athletics at Kansas State University. Lombardi stated, "I truly feel at home and I cannot wait to go out and find more students to welcome to our NCK Tech family!"

Mark MacConnell, has an Associates Degree in Applied Science from NCKTC and an ASE Master Certification. He joins the team as the new Automotive Technology Instructor on the Hays Campus. Previously, MacConnell owned and operated a dealership and service department for 8 years. "I hand built 4 guitars and own 14. I own 9 cars of very different styles and ages. If it can be built or fabricated I want to try it! New is exciting!" MacConnell stated, in regards to his favorite hobbies. MacConnell realized if he could tailor parts of his personal experience to a diverse group of employees that he could do the same with students, in order to shape and steer them toward success and that is what ultimately led him to NCKTC.

Samantha Miller, RN Instructor, originally grew up on a farm outside of Utica. Miller attended her Practical Nursing or first year of nursing school at NCKTC in Beloit, then later obtained her Associate of Applied Science Degree in Nursing on the NCKTC Hays Campus, in 2013. Currently, Miller is working towards a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. In the last ten years, Miller has worked through a traveling nursing agency and was in the Cardiac Step-Down Unit at Hays Medical Center. "Through Hays Medical Center we did a lot of mentoring and teaching to surrounding students from Fort Hays State University, NCKTC and Barton County. This is when I really developed my desire to teach. I loved my experience and time at NCKTC as a student so when the position became available for a nursing educator in Beloit, applying for the job was a no-brainer and I couldn’t be more excited to be here!" Miller stated.

Anthony Nunez, is a recent Graduate of FHSU with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance with an Emphasis in Sports Management and Recreation. Nunez was thrilled to join the team and stated, "I can’t wait to hit the road and bring new students to campus!"

Brianna Pontier, Admissions Counselor, was born in Kenya and raised around East Africa. Pontier holds a Bachelor of Science in Intercultural Studies/Community Development with a Minor in International Relations.

Zach Warner, Information Technology Instructor on the Beloit Campus, is an Alumnus of NCKTC with an Associate in Applied Science in Information Technology. When asked about his new occupation, Warner stated, "It means a lot to get this opportunity. I want students to leave feeling the way I felt, which was "Wow I learned a lot.""

Steven Weber, Custodian, grew up in Beloit and now lives in Cawker City with his wife Jill. Weber is an Alumnus of NCK Tech with an Associates of Applied Science in Electrical Technology. Weber has experience in the field and said, "I am glad to be here."