Members of the Pleasant Ridge High School football team returned to their school Tuesday after being gone for a couple of weeks.

The entire team was quarantined for 14 days after a member tested positive for the coronavirus, Superintendent Tim Beying said.

While they were not physically in class, the students received remote instruction during the quarantine period.

Beying said the student who tested positive has recovered and also is now in school. He had not been present for the start of the school year.

"He never made it to the first day of school," Beying said.

The superintendent said the student felt ill the day before classes started and did not attend the first day of school. But he had practiced with the team before the start of the school year, which resulted in the quarantine of his teammates.

Beying said the other players were quarantined after they had attended only one day of classes.

Classes at Pleasant Ridge High School began Sept. 8.

Beying said 39 students were quarantined. He said this included a few students who are not members of the football team but may have been exposed to the virus.

Pleasant Ridge High School has a student body of about 225.

The student who tested positive turned out to be the only confirmed case at the high school, Beying said.

Beying said the football team missed a couple of games during the quarantine. The players are scheduled to have an away game Friday. They are scheduled to have their homecoming game next week.

