The Community Foundation of Ellis awarded $4,028.03 to six local organizations during the Foundation’s 2020 fall grant cycle.

Grant funds are awarded with preference given to tangible, long-lived community assets for a maximum award of $1,000. Requests that do not fit these criteria may request up to $500. In no particular order, this year’s Fall recipients are:

— Walter P. Chrysler Boyhood Home and Museum Updates $528.03

— Ellis High School Alumni Association Mini-Split HVAC System $1,000

— Ellis Fire Department Fair Shade Structure for the Junior Free Fair $500

— Ellis Nutrition Center Global Pandemic (Social Distancing Seating) $1,000

— Ellis Recreation Commission Have a Seat (Player Benches) $500

— St. John Lutheran Church Virtual Ministry $500

The Ellis Community Foundation thanks the entire Ellis community for supporting the Foundation.

"Your unrestricted gifts to the Foundation are helping our community grow and supporting all kinds of beneficial organizations to our community," said Pauleen Edmond, Foundation board president.

The 2021 Spring grant cycle opens January 1, 2021 and closes March 31, 2021. Applications will be available at the Ellis Alliance and Foundation Office at 820 Washington St., Ellis.