Hays Daily News

Friday

Sep 25, 2020 at 3:54 PM


The Ellis County Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday.


The 7-day average of new cases per day is 21, according to the latest report Friday.


The county has 212 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday’s updated numbers. There are four active hospitalizations.


There have been 970 total cases in the county since COVID-19 reporting began, with 755 recoveries and three deaths.


In Ellis County, 7,974 tests have been administered with 939 positive tests for an 11.8% of positives.


The seven-day-average percent of positives is 30.5%.