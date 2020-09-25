The Ellis County Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The 7-day average of new cases per day is 21, according to the latest report Friday.

The county has 212 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday’s updated numbers. There are four active hospitalizations.

There have been 970 total cases in the county since COVID-19 reporting began, with 755 recoveries and three deaths.

In Ellis County, 7,974 tests have been administered with 939 positive tests for an 11.8% of positives.

The seven-day-average percent of positives is 30.5%.