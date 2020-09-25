Two Topeka-area school districts will hold special meetings Monday and will likely move to bring more students back for full-time, in-person learning.

The Auburn-Washburn Board of Education will hold its special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Shuler Education Center, 5928 S.W. 53rd St. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited because of social distancing requirements.

The board had last met Monday, when several parents spoke to urge board members to move to full-time, in-person learning. Like most other districts in Shawnee County, USD 437 opened the school year in hybrid learning mode.

But after Shawnee County Health Department data in the past two weeks has shown a marked decrease in the rate of community spread of COVID-19, other districts have moved to start returning at least younger elementary grades for in-person learning.

After success with bringing preschool and kindergarten students back, Topeka USD 501 will bring first through sixth and ninth grades back on Monday, with plans to bring other middle and high school grades back for hybrid learning in the coming weeks.

At USD 437, parents lobbied for the board to bring back students sooner than the board’s next regular meeting date, and board members instructed district administration to craft a plan to present at the special meeting. The board will also review results from parent and staff surveys at the special meeting.

The Seaman Board of Education will host its special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Seaman Education Center, 901 N.W. Lyman Road. The board had earlier approved a plan to bring back elementary students for five-day-a-week, in-person learning. However, that initial plan didn’t include a timetable for middle and high school students, and board members asked the district to bring back such a plan on Monday.

With Silver Lake USD 372 having started the school year fully in-person, Shawnee Heights 450 is the only county district without a set timetable for returning students to full-time, in-person learning. The Shawnee Heights Board of Education, which last met Monday, voted 4-2 to continue in hybrid learning mode for the time being.

Per superintendent Matt Hirsch, the district would need at least two weeks after a board motion to return to five-day-a-week learning to prepare for that transition, meaning the district would return to full-time learning status by Oct. 19 at the earliest, two weeks after the board’s next regular meeting Oct. 5.

However, district parents have pushed board members to hold a special meeting earlier than that date, with an online petition garnering 277 signatures as of Friday morning.