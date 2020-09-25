Hutchinson’s annual CROP Hunger Walk will be virtual this year, but will still support those with real needs.

For years, folks from participating churches have come together for the annual CROP walk on a Sunday afternoon in the fall to walk 3 miles as a group. The walk is taken in solidarity with people who must walk to obtain water.

In 1947, CWS, Lutheran World Relief and the National Catholic Welfare Program created a joint community hunger appeal, the Christian Rural Overseas Program, also known as CROP. That early CROP initiative captured the imagination of America's heartland.

Nationwide, there are more than 900 CROP Hunger Walks each year, which raise more than $9 million annually to bring help and hope to individuals and families in more than 35 countries.

Twenty-five percent of the money raised at the local walk stays in Reno County, going to the Christian Soup Ministry and the Reno County Food Bank. The remainder goes to programs for developing nations worldwide.

The event is sponsored by Reazin Accounting Service and State Farm Agent Andy Fry.

To donate, write a check to "CWS-CROP." Put the name of your church on the memo line and send your check to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS, 67502.

You can also give securely online at https://www.crophungerwalk.org/hutchinsonks/. Click "Donate," then "General." Every donation will be acknowledged.

Questions? Contact Hutchinson’s coordinator, Eileen Porter, at hporter2@wisc.edu