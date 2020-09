Ellis High School’s 2020 Homecoming theme is Bash the Buffs. The homecoming game will be played on Friday, Oct. 2 against the TMP Monarchs.

The parade will be on Friday afternoon starting at 2:30 p.m. The Homecoming Dance is at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Events are scheduled all week starting Thursday with a bonfire at the fairgrounds; class games on Friday; a Stuco BBQ at the highschool; a pep rally at Memorial Park followed by the 6:30 p.m. crowning of the 2020 Homecoming royalty.